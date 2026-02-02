Editor,

I wish to draw the attention of the authorities and the general public to a startling contrast in infrastructure development that is unfolding right in our neighbourhood.

As residents of Arunachal Pradesh, many of us frequently travel to Guwahati. In recent years, it has been impossible to ignore the rapid transformation of the cityscape. Between late 2022 and 2025, Guwahati has witnessed the completion of a staggering number of flyovers, easing congestion and modernising the city at a breakneck pace. The list is impressive: Basistha, Beharbari, Lokhra, Garchuk, Boragaon, the massive Maligaon structure, the Bharalumukh-Machkhowa elevated corridor, and the Zoo Road to Ganeshguri flyover, among others. These projects were not just announced; they were executed with visible speed and efficiency.

In stark contrast, when we look back home, the picture is disheartening. The lone major flyover project in Naharlagun (NH 415 Package B) – a vital artery for our capital region – seems trapped in a perpetual state of delay. Reports suggest that less than 50% of the work has been completed – a statistic that should alarm us all, given the time that has elapsed.

What is perhaps more worrying than the delay is the discourse surrounding the quality of the work. Despite courageous exposes by mediapersons regarding compromised construction standards, there appears to be a palpable lack of visible accountability. In a democracy, infrastructure is not a favour granted by the administration; it is a right of the taxpaying citizen.

One must ask: if our neighbours in Assam can execute complex engineering feats within tight deadlines, what prevents us from doing the same? Is it a lack of administrative will, or have we, as a citizenry, become too comfortable with mediocrity? A ‘beautiful’ state requires more than just scenic hills; it requires beautiful governance and world-class infrastructure.

It is time for the relevant authorities to answer for these delays and for the public to break its silence. We deserve roads and flyovers that are built on time, and more importantly, built to last.

Musa Bhai