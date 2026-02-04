TUTING, 3 Feb: A cancer awareness workshop was organised by the Indian Army’s Spearhead Gunners, in collaboration with the women and child development department, here in Upper Siang district on Tuesday to mark the World Cancer Day.

The workshop saw enthusiastic participation of 72 adolescent girls, who were guided through interactive sessions on HPV vaccination, breast self-examination, and menstrual health and hygiene -key pillars in the early prevention and detection of cancer.

Medical experts and resource persons used simple demonstrations and open discussions to break myths, encourage questions, and promote healthy practices.

The initiative was organised under Operation Sadbhavna, reflecting the Indian Army’s people-centric approach towards health awareness, women empowerment, and community development in remote and border regions.