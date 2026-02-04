RONO HILLS, 3 Feb: Perched gracefully on the scenic Rono Hills, spread across a 302-acre plateau, Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) stands as the premier institution of higher education in Arunachal Pradesh and a beacon of knowledge in the eastern Himalayan region.

As the university completes more than four decades of academic service, it reflects a remarkable journey of growth, resilience, and transformation – from humble beginnings to a centre of excellence in teaching, research, and community engagement.

The foundation stone of the university was laid on 4 February, 1984 at Rono Hills, Doimukh, by the then prime minister Indira Gandhi, during the chief ministership of Gegong Apang, when it was established as the state university named Arunachal University. Recognising its expanding national role, the institution was renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University in 2005 and subsequently conferred the status of a central university on 9 April, 2007.

The university received academic recognition under Section 2(f) of the UGC Act on 28 March, 1985 and began functioning from 1 April, 1985, followed by financial recognition under Section 12(B) on 25 March, 1994. Academic activities formally commenced in 1988 with 48 students, 18 faculty members, and three pioneering departments – history, political science, and education.

From its modest inception, RGU has grown into a comprehensive academic institution comprising 44 departments and three institutes, with a student strength of 5,882 enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, PhD, diploma, and certificate programmes. The university currently has 211 teaching faculty members against a sanctioned strength of 277, supported by 195 non-teaching staff against 257 sanctioned positions. RGU also affiliates 47 colleges and professional institutions, including those offering programmes in medicine, nursing, law, education, and allied disciplines.

Guided by its motto ‘Vidya Amritam Shnute’ – Excellence and Immortality through the Nectar of Education – RGU has remained steadfast in its pursuit of academic excellence, preservation of indigenous knowledge, promotion of research, and fulfilment of social responsibility. Over the years, the university has contributed significantly to human resource development and intellectual leadership in the state and beyond.

In its early years, reaching the campus posed a formidable challenge due to limited connectivity, long detours, and river crossings. Over time, RGU has evolved into a well-connected and fully functional campus, served by multiple transport services linking Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli, and surrounding areas.

From a landscape once frequented by wildlife and dense forests, the campus has transformed into a vibrant academic space while retaining its ecological character. RGU today proudly maintains a green, eco-friendly campus, committed to sustainability and free from single-use plastics.

Infrastructure development has been one of the university’s major success stories. From a single hostel and one academic building, RGU now boasts 17 hostels accommodating nearly 40% of its learners, 20 academic buildings, two large halls, and a mini auditorium, supporting over 40 academic departments. In the last few years, the university has established more than 15 new departments, notably the faculties of law, agricultural sciences, and sports sciences, and introduced undergraduate programmes in 12 departments under the National Education Policy-2020.

Significant recent additions include five new academic buildings, a library annexe, and five new residential hostels accommodating 600 students. A modern administrative building, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 45 crore, is nearing completion. The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has also extended valuable support through projects such as a water treatment plant, students’ activity centre, Buddhist study centre, sports gallery, high-mast lighting, and transport facilities.

Rajiv Gandhi University has also been an early and proactive implementer of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020. All academic programmes have been aligned with NEP principles, incorporating multidisciplinary learning, flexibility in curricula, skill integration, research orientation, and outcome-based education. The introduction of undergraduate programmes in multiple departments, along with the expansion of postgraduate and doctoral offerings, has further enhanced access to quality higher education within the state. One hundred percent of learners at RGU now have academic bank of credit (ABC/APAAR) IDs.

RGU has emerged as a leading institution in the implementation of the NEP, integrating NCrF and NHEQF frameworks across UG and PG programmes. The university follows a disciplined academic calendar and conducts its annual convocation on 30 November as a best practice. At the XXIII convocation of (RGU), held on 30 November, 2025, a total of 7,384 degrees and diplomas were awarded. The degrees conferred included 115 PhD’s, 911 postgraduates, 6,331 undergraduates, and 127 postgraduate diplomas. Forty-six postgraduates and 31 undergraduates (total 77) were recognised for excellence, including specific awards like the Chancellor’s and Vice-Chancellor’s gold medals.

The university’s commitment to quality has earned national recognition. In 2020, RGU secured the second position in the union education ministry’s performance grading with an 83% score, was adjudged the best central university at the 3rd Himalayan Educators Summit, and ranked third for the Divya Himagiri Himalayan State Education Excellence Award. The conferment of Grade A by the NAAC in March 2024 marked a defining milestone, placing RGU among the top-graded central universities in the country. Additionally, the university consistently records over 95% scores in third-party transparency audits, underscoring its commitment to accountability, transparency and good governance.

RGU achieved a significant improvement in the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF) rankings, 2025. It was ranked 13th nationally among central universities and maintained the top spot among central universities in the Northeast for the second consecutive year.

RGU’s research ecosystem has matured significantly, with faculty members averaging over seven research publications per capita and leading numerous projects funded by prestigious national and international agencies – an achievement recognised by the NAAC peer team. These practices have contributed to enhanced institutional credibility and student confidence.

RGU was also recognised for its best practices during the East Zone Vice Chancellors Conference of Association of Indian Universities held in March, 2025. The best practices in terms of the academic achievements of the Centre of Endangered Languages of Arunachal Institute Tribal Studies of RGU in protecting, preserving and promoting indigenous culture, along with the NEP implementation, green and sustainable energy initiatives and transparency audit were acknowledged at the national platform. These recognitions affirm the strength of RGU in teaching, research, and governance.

The history department of RGU has also made an important contribution in the research of ‘Unsung Heroes of Arunachal Pradesh’. During this scheme of research, a total of 220 unsung heroes of the state and many war histories were unearthed, which were duly recognised by the state government.

RGU remains committed to the national mission of Viksit Bharat. As Rajiv Gandhi University commemorates its 43rd foundation day in 2026, it stands not merely as an institution, but as a symbol of trust, collective aspiration, and academic excellence- poised to advance confidently towards a future shaped by innovation, inclusivity, and national relevance.

In recent years, the university has witnessed significant infrastructural development, including the construction of new academic buildings, hostels, library extensions, and student-centric facilities. A modern administrative building, long envisioned as an institutional necessity, is under advanced stages of development, reflecting the university’s commitment to efficient governance and service delivery. Additional facilities, such as sports infrastructure, student activity centres, and improved campus utilities have strengthened the overall academic and residential environment.

RGU has strengthened its academic reach through new MoUs with institutions of global repute. These partnerships promote joint research and student mobility programmes. Two scholars of RGU recently visited Japan under an international scholarship and students exchange programme. Such collaborations enhance its role in national development. Teachers and NSS volunteers of Rajiv Gandhi University have been honoured with the President of India’s Awards for their exemplary contributions to education, youth leadership, and community service. These recognitions reflect RGU’s strong commitment to nation-building through academic excellence and social responsibility.

The university has been expanding its infrastructure to meet rising academic needs and aspirations of the learners. The library and hostels have expanded like never before, while new ambulance and buses have been added to the RGU fleet, expanding its infrastructure and services to a new level.

RGU’s contribution to human capital development remains one of its greatest strengths. Over the decades, the university has produced scholars, administrators, educators, civil servants, entrepreneurs, and social leaders who have made significant contributions at state, national, and international levels. Several faculty members of RGU have gone on to serve as vice-chancellors and leaders of higher education institutions, underscoring the strong academic culture nurtured on campus.

The university’s enduring strength lies in the contributions of its founders, former vice-chancellors, registrars, faculty members, staff, students, and alumni. Visionary leaders, along with early faculty pioneers, laid the foundations upon which the university continues to flourish.

The university also continues to embody the spirit of unity in diversity, with its campus serving as a microcosm of Arunachal Pradesh’ rich cultural mosaic. Through events such as university festivals, youth and cultural programmes, and inter-collegiate activities, RGU actively promotes intercultural dialogue, mutual respect, and social harmony. Traditional festivals, folk arts, indigenous cuisines, and tribal heritage are celebrated with equal enthusiasm, reinforcing the university’s inclusive ethos.

Recently, RGU also hosted the first-ever edition of ‘Ashtalakshmi Darshan’ programme organised by the DoNER ministry from the 1 to 14 November, 2025. Forty-four students from Goa and Uttarakhand with escorts visited RGU as youth ambassadors of unity and cultural harmony. The second batch of forty learners from Pondicherry and Jharkhand are visiting RGU from 15 to 28 February this year. RGU uniquely celebrates unity in diversity, fostering cultural harmony through events such as the university festival, university panorama, and inter-college youth festival, which showcase the rich heritage, traditions, arts, and sports of Arunachal’s indigenous communities.

The contributions of former vice-chancellors like Prof CL Anand, Madan Jha, S Regunathan, Prof AC Bhagabati, Dr KK Dwivedi, Prof SC Saha, Prof KC Belliappa, Prof Atul Sarma, Prof David R Syiemlieh, Prof Tamo Mibang and Prof Saket Kushwaha have been imprinted across the nook and corner of the university. Likewise, former registrars AP Shrivasta, Dr Jogendra Nath, Dr Joram Begi, Dr Tai Nyori, Dr Deepak Pandey, Prof Tomo Riba and Prof Rachob Taba, to mention a few among many, will be acknowledged forever for their able and dedicated leadership in the administration of the university.

Completing 43 years in 2026, Rajiv Gandhi University aims to further strengthen research and innovation, deepen community engagement, expand interdisciplinary and skill-based education, and enhance its national and global academic collaborations. The university also envisions expanding its outreach through extension activities and proposed academic centres to better serve the educational aspirations of the people of Arunachal.

As it enters to an age of maturity@43, Rajiv Gandhi University reaffirms its commitment to academic excellence, social relevance, cultural preservation, and nation-building. With continued support from the Government of India, the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, regulatory bodies, and all stakeholders, RGU remains poised to contribute meaningfully to India’s higher education landscape and the sustainable development of the Northeastern region.(PRO, RGU)