YUPIA, 3 Feb: An official team of Papum Pare district, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tame Yajum, inspected the ongoing construction of the working women’s hostel here on Tuesday and found the overall quality of construction work satisfactory.

The Rs 7.23 crore hostel project under the women and child development department is being executed by the water resources department.

However, the committee observed that completion of the G+2 building within the stipulated eight-month timeframe would not be feasible.

“The proposed target for completion of the project within March is deemed impractical, considering the current pace of work, and an extension of time may be required to ensure quality and durable completion of the project,” the committee observed.

The committee assessed that approximately 52 percent of the project work has been completed, and the financial progress was found to be in line with the ongoing project works.

The committee explored the possibility of utilising a nearby garage area for parking purposes.

It was observed by the committee that a vacant patch of land behind the construction site, which has been illegally encroached on, could be reclaimed and developed to provide adequate parking facilities for the hostel.

Yajum directed the executing agency to maintain quality of work at all stages, and assured that she would take up the matter of time extension with the higher authorities to facilitate proper completion of the project. (DIPRO)