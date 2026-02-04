[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: The Itanagar police have detained two individuals in connection with the firing incident at the AAPSU office, which took place on 30 January during the registration process.

A group clash had erupted among supporters of three presidential candidates over the demand for the release of the AAPSU byelaws before the formal start of registration. During the incident, stone pelting was reported, and some miscreants resorted to unlawful activities, including a firing incident.

In a statement to this daily, the Itanagar police informed that within 24 hours of registration of the case, on 1 February, two individuals were lawfully detained for detailed interrogation, completion of legal formalities, and investigation. Further, one licenced .32 calibre revolver was seized in connection with the offence. A letter has also been written to the licencing authority for immediate cancellation of the arms licence, the police said.

The police further said that two FIRs were received and two cases were promptly registered on 31 January. A police team led by Itanagar SDPO Chera Saban and Itanagar PS OC RK Jha took up the investigation without delay.

“We acted promptly to contain and control a law-and-order situation that arose on 30 January in connection with the AAPSU election process. Following reports of a confrontation between groups of students during a protest related to the initiation of the election registration process, police personnel were immediately deployed to the spot. Timely intervention by the police prevented further escalation of the situation,” the Itanagar police stated.

The police further warned that any attempt to disturb public order or indulge in violence will be dealt with firmly as per the law. “The public and student community are urged to cooperate with the administration and police to ensure a peaceful and incident-free environment during the AAPSU election process,” the police appealed.