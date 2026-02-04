KHONSA, 3 Feb: An NSCN (Niki Sumi) operative, identified as self-styled lieutenant Wangjong Wangsu (37), surrendered before the Tirap police, the 44 Assam Rifles, and the 36th Battalion of the CRPF at the SP office here in Tirap district on Monday.

The surrendered operative is a native of Longsom village in Longding district.

The surrender is being viewed as a positive step towards strengthening peace initiatives and encouraging other misguided youths to shun violence and join the mainstream of society. Security forces reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and supporting rehabilitation measures for those who voluntarily surrender.

The district administration and the security agencies have appealed to all stakeholders to cooperate in sustaining peace and development in Tirap and adjoining areas. (DIPRO)