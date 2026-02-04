NAHARLAGUN, 3 Feb: A total of 728.790 kgs of cannabis was destroyed by the ICR District Level Drug Disposal Committee, in compliance with strict legal and environmental norms, at the Dikrong river near the helipad here on Tuesday.

Of the total of 728.790 kg of cannabis, 725.215 kgs were seized in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No 82/2022, while 3.575 kgs were seized in connection with Naharlagun PS Case No 41/2025.

The disposal was carried out in the presence of District Level Drug Disposal Committee chairman SP Nyelam Nega, along with officials of the tax, excise & narcotics department, Naharlagun Superintendent Jhon Siram, Narcotics Control Bureau Itanagar Zonal Unit Superintendent Samuel C Hangzo, Naharlagun SDPO Rishi Longdo, and Naharlagun PS OC Inspector Krishnendu Dev.