[Badak Yomgam]
In January 2026, the state tourism department unveiled its most ambitions branding initiative yet: ‘Take a new turn in Arunachal’. Moving away from traditional, broad-brush promotion, this campaign is built on the state’s refreshed brand identity, ‘Beyond myths and mountains’.
A series of strategic anchors was introduced in New Delhi by Tourism Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona as part of a phased rollout to manage visitor flow sustainably. Under the state’s new tourism policy, the government aims to double domestic arrivals and achieve a tenfold increase in international visitors by the end of the decade. By focusing on six specific narratives, Arunachal Pradesh invites travellers to “see stories, not just sights,” ensuring that the benefits of tourism reach deep into local communities through homestays and preservation of indigenous culture.
The six narrative anchors of 2026 are:
- Tawang: Spiritual heritage and Himalayan vistas positioned as the beacon of Buddhist spirituality, Tawang’s narrative focuses on the profound peace of its ancient monasteries set against the dramatic, snow-capped backdrop of the eastern Himalayas.
- Ziro: With cultural rhythms and indigenous landscapes, Ziro represents the harmonious relationship between humanity and nature. It highlights the unique agricultural practices and the vibrant, rhythmic traditions of the Apatani tribe.
- Anini: A land of lakes and waterfalls, located in Dibang Valley district, Anini is the anchor for pristine, untouched nature. It targets the ‘explorer’seeking solitude among emerald lakes and high-altitude waterfalls.
- Namsai: Spirituality and riverine culture. Namsai showcases the Theravada Budhist influence and the lifestyle of the plains. Its narrative revolves around golden pagodas and the tranquil rhythms of life along the rivers.
- Dong: India’s First sunrise and untamed beauty Dong is marketed as the place where “time begins” in India. Its narrative focuses on the physical and symbolic journey of witnessing the country’s earliest dawn amidst wild, rugged terrain.
- Mechukha: Where adventure meets tranquility. Often called the ‘Switzerland of the East’, Mechukha bridges the gap between adrenaline-pumping adventure and the quiet serenity of its vast, open meadows. (The contributor is a PhD scholar at NEHU, Shillong)