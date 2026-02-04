ITANAGAR, 3 Feb: Governor KT Parnaik said that theatre has the power to strengthen unity in diversity and foster social harmony.

Attending the grand finale of the 25th Bharat Rang Mahotsav at the Dorjee Khandu State Convention Centre here on Tuesday, the governor said that the prestigious international theatre festival is a powerful and inspiring platform that reflects the nation’s aspirations and collective spirit.

He called upon the National School of Drama (NSD) to expand its outreach to every corner of the state, including remote villages.

“Transcending barriers of language, region, and background, the festival brings people together through shared cultural experiences,” the governor said.

He noted that theatre plays a vital role in nurturing young talent “by providing opportunities for learning, creative expression, encouragement, and meaningful exposure.”

The governor witnessed the evocative theatrical production ‘Nang Sipsong’, which left a lasting impression on the audience and brought the festival to a memorable close.

He appealed to all stakeholders to actively promote the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ and the ethos of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.

Parnaik emphasised that by embracing the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a Viksit Bharat through theatre and drama, artists and audiences alike can contribute to realising this collective national dream.

He expressed hope that through meaningful plays, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav would continue to highlight the everyday challenges faced by common people and offer thoughtful perspectives and solutions.

The governor complimented NSD Director Chittaranjan Tripathi and his entire team for their commitment, dedication, and invaluable contributions for the success of the festival.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Art & Culture Minister Dasanglu Pul, Chief Secretary Manish Gupta, and the NSD director also addressed the gathering, underscoring the importance of theatre in nurturing creativity, dialogue, and cultural understanding.

Earlier, the governor was accorded a warm traditional welcome by the ‘Donyi-Polo Regum Re’ folk artists, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh.

The five-day convergence of theatre and cultural expression, which commenced on 30 January, was organised by the NSD, in collaboration with the state’s art and culture department.

NSD Assistant Professor Riken Ngomle informed that during the mahotsav, five plays were presented,involving “more than hundreds of artists” from Arunachal, Assam, West Bengal and Karnataka. (Lok Bhavan)