Editor,

I fully agree with the concern raised regarding the urgent need to adopt a transparent mechanism in the issuance and evaluation of experience certificates.

Experience certificates are not mere formalities; they carry significant weight in recruitment. When such certificates are issued without proper authority, verification, or accountability, they undermine deserving candidates who have earned their experience through genuine service. More worryingly, the silent encouragement of such practices normalises dishonesty and weakens public trust in the system.

To address this issue, strict scrutiny of experience certificates must be institutionalized. First, every experience certificate must follow a mandatory standard format. It should be issued on the official letterhead of the institution and clearly mention the name of the employee, exact period of service, designation, nature of appointment, reference number, and date. Most importantly, it must be duly signed and sealed by the competent authority – the principal in the case of colleges, and the registrar in the case of universities.

Second, authorities must adopt signature and seal authentication practices. Maintaining specimen signatures and seal formats of heads of institutions will help identify forged or manipulated documents.

Third, recruiting authorities must verify the legitimacy of the issuing institution. Institutions should be checked for proper recognition, affiliation, and existence during the claimed period of service. Experience from unrecognised or non-functional institutions should not be entertained under any circumstance.

It is also important to recognise that many young aspirants place immense trust in institutional guidance. When institutions themselves encourage shortcuts or issue dubious documents, they mislead students and damage their careers in the long run. Integrity in certification is therefore not only an administrative duty but a moral one.

I sincerely request the authorities concerned, educational institutions, and regulatory bodies to discourage and decisively act against such practices.

Concerned aspirant