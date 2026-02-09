Editor,

In the upcoming viva voce of Arunachal Engineering Service Examination-2025, AE civil, greater weightage should be given to the branch subject and branch questions should be asked in depth, as this is an engineering examination.

If any candidate fails to obtain the basic qualifying marks or criteria in the viva voce, the post should remain vacant, as happened earlier in the APPSCCE, where some circle officer (CO) posts remained vacant because candidates failed to secure the minimum marks in the viva voce.

It is being widely discussed that many candidates cleared the mains from the second list or prepared for only two or three months. In the general knowledge paper, some candidates are scoring good marks by chance, and in the branch subject, they are merely filling the answer sheets.

However, there is no doubt that many candidates have cleared the mains through dedication and hard work.

Hard work must prevail over luck.

A candidate