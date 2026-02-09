GUWAHATI, 8 Feb: Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Sunday dismissed CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations about his Pakistani connections as “most mindless and bogus.”

Gogoi called the press conference where Sarma made the allegations “worse than C-grade cinema,” which was “super flop.”

“I pity the journalists from Delhi and Assam who had to suffer the most flop press conference of the century. This was worse than a C grade cinema. Most mindless and bogus points offered by the so called political shrewd chief minister,” he said in a post on X.

“This #SuperFlop is in contrast to our #XomoyParivartanYatra which has been a hit in uncovering the 12,000 bighas of land occupied by the chief minister and his family members,” he claimed.

In another post, Gogoi said that Sarma has “embarrassed himself” in front of the media, adding, “After 2.5 hours press conference even the journalists in the room remain unconvinced.”

Gogoi, the Congress’ deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, maintained that “nobody in Assam is taking his words seriously.”

“He should rather explain how and his family managed to acquire 12,000 bighas or 4,000 acres of prime property across Assam. When we will come to power, we will take those lands and distribute amongst the poor and landless,” he added.

Sarma alleged that Gogoi, his wife Elizabeth and a Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, have a “deeper connection,” and information from IB was secretly provided to the neighbouring nation.

The CM also alleged that Gogoi undertook a “very confidential” visit to Pakistan in 2013 and is believed to have undergone “some kind of training” there. (PTI)