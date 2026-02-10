[Bengia Ajum]

LONGDING, 9 Feb: A letter allegedly written by the NSCN-K (YA) to the public works department (PWD), Longding district, seeking submission of 20% ‘service and income tax’ to the organisation has gone viral on social media.

The NSCN-K (YA) is a Naga rebel organisation that mostly operates from the Myanmar side and is active in Longding district.

In the letter, the group asked the PWD to submit 20% service and income tax for the year 2026 without delay. The letter also issued a stark warning, stating, “Failing to pay, your own self will be held responsible for it.”

As per sources, there is no clarity on whether the letter was written by local operatives or authorised by the main leadership of the NSCN-K (YA).

While authorities have remained tightlipped about the letter, locals claim that such extortion letters are very widespread. “Receiving such kinds of extortion letters from armed groups is very common in Tirap, Changlang, and Longding. Various factions of Naga insurgent groups keep sending such extortion letters to government officials posted in the three districts,” said a local resident.

Meanwhile, IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said that the police are looking into the matter, and added that it is too early to say anything.