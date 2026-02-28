TEZU, 27 Feb: A joint artillery field firing exercise was conducted by the Indian Army, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the Arunachal Scouts, the Para Special Forces and the newly raised Bhairav Battalion here in Lohit district from 23 to 25 February.

The exercise was aimed at enhancing inter-organisation synergy and operational readiness in high-altitude terrain.

The three-day training brought together the Spearhead Division of the Spear Corps with infantry elements, Special Forces and ITBP personnel in a coordinated firepower training framework. The training focused on integration of advanced technologies, next-generation equipment, and refined procedures in artillery firepower application. Troops operated under realistic battlefield conditions, facilitating effective assimilation of artillery drills and coordinated execution of fire missions in mountainous operational environments.

The exercise enhanced mutual confidence, coordination and responsiveness among the participating forces, reinforcing jointness in training. It reaffirmed the Indian Army’s commitment to integrated warfighting capability, inter-agency cooperation, and realistic training to address emerging operational challenges, a release from the Sigar military station stated. (DIPRO)