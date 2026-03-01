NAHARLAGUN, 28 Feb: Following the nationwide launch of the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination programme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ajmer, Rajasthan, on Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh formally rolled out the programme in the state at a function held at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, accompanied by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge and senior officials of the health & family welfare department, joined the countrywide campaign and launched the state-level drive aimed at protecting adolescent girls against cervical cancer.

The programme targets girls in the 14-15 years age group across all states and union territories.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister described the initiative as “a very significant programme” and “another milestone the country has taken under the leadership of the prime minister.”

Congratulating the people of Arunachal, particularly women and young girls, Khandu said, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the people of Arunachal, especially our women. Today’s launch marks an important step towards securing their health and future.”

Highlighting the seriousness of cervical cancer, Khandu said that, while health experts are well aware of the disease burden, the numbers remain alarming.

Citing recent data, he said, “In 2024 alone, nearly 78,500 new cases of cervical cancer were reported in India. Unfortunately, around 42,000 women lost their lives. These were not just statistics. They were mothers, sisters and daughters whose lives were cut short.”

He stressed that nearly 99.7 percent of cervical cancer cases in India are caused by persistent infection with HPV, making vaccination a powerful preventive tool.

“The good news is that this is one cancer which can be prevented through vaccination,” he said, adding that the HPV vaccine has been tried and tested globally with remarkable success.

“More than 50 crore doses have been administered worldwide without major disruptions. The success rate has been very encouraging. It is safe and effective,” Khandu said.

Reassuring young beneficiaries present at the event, the chief minister said, “There is no need to be nervous. I too have a daughter, and she has already taken the HPV vaccine. It is absolutely safe.”

For Arunachal, a target of approximately 19,500 girl children has been set for the current phase. The state aims to complete the target within three months.

“We must achieve our target within three months, so that the Government of India can release the next allocation in a timely manner,” the CM said, urging district medical officers to work closely with deputy commissioners and schools to ensure maximum coverage.

The vaccination drive will be carried out through the state’s extensive health infrastructure, including 136 primary health centres, 58 community health centres, and 21 district hospitals, including the TRIHMS.

Emphasising on inter-departmental coordination, Khandu said, “The education department will play a very major role in creating awareness in educational institutions. Our medical officers, community health officers, ANMs, anganwadi workers and ASHAs must work together as one team to take this mission forward.”

While focusing on cervical cancer, the chief minister also expressed concern over the rising incidence of other cancers and lifestyle diseases in the state.

“We need to change our attitude towards life. Without discipline in our food habits and lifestyle, we cannot protect ourselves. Blood pressure and diabetes are becoming common. This calls for a statewide awareness campaign,” he said, suggesting that the health department organise dedicated workshops on cancer prevention and lifestyle management.

He also acknowledged the support of partner organisations such as the UNICEF and the UNDP, along with other technical partners, for their continued assistance to the Government of Arunachal.

Describing the programme as “a great opportunity to give our daughters and women a healthier life,” the chief minister extended his best wishes to the health department and allied agencies for the successful implementation of the mission.

“Let us all come together and ensure that the benefits of this initiative reach every eligible girl in our state,” he said, concluding with a call for collective commitment towards a cancer-free future. (CM’s PR Cell)