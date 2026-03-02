ITANAGAR, 1 Mar: The state’s senior male kata team, comprising Abab Sangdo, John Sangdo, Khyoda Talik and Tai Bengde, secured a gold medal at the 5th KIO U-21, Senior, and Para-Karate Championships, which concluded at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday.

Ace karateka Johny Mangkhiya won a gold medal in the individual kumite in the senior female +68 kg category.

Lipin Ete secured a bronze medal in the individual kata in the U-21 female category.

Arunachal Pradesh Amateur Karate Association president Yarda Niki and general secretary John Bagang have extended congratulations to all medal-winning players.