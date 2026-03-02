AALO, 1 Mar: The district-level nodal round of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament (VBYP) was organised at Saint Francis De Sales College here in West Siang district on Saturday by the college’s NSS unit, in association with MY Bharat, West Siang district, under the aegis of the union youth affairs and sports ministry.

Held on the theme ’50 years of Emergency: Lessons for Indian democracy’, it witnessed the participation of 30 shortlisted participants.

Addressing the participants, the college’s Principal Fr Jose Karipadathu emphasised the importance of youth participation in democratic processes, and encouraged students to use such platforms to develop leadership and critical thinking skills.

Social activist from Liromoba, Minlin Raksap emphasised the importance of safeguarding democratic values, and encouraged the youths to remain aware, responsible, and actively engaged in nation-building.

District Youth Officer Pawan Kumar Rav highlighted the role of youths in nation-building, and the importance of strengthening democratic values.

The 10 best participants from the district round will represent West Siang district at the state round, to be held in Itanagar.

In Lower Subansiri district, the VBYP was organised by Indira Gandhi Technological and Medical Sciences University (IGTAMSU) on the same theme in Ziro.

In his address, IGTAMSU Registrar Dr Prasant Roy emphasised the importance of safeguarding democratic principles and strengthening constitutional values among the youths.

A total of 27 participants actively engaged in structured parliamentary proceedings, presenting well-researched arguments and informed perspectives aligned with the theme. The deliberations were evaluated by a panel comprising Trade Development Officer Tai Arun, entrepreneur Tage Rita Takhe, and IGTAMSU C&M HoD (i/c) Anwar Husain.

Based on the marks awarded by the panel, five participants were selected to represent the district at the state round of the VBYP.