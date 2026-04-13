ITANAGAR, 12 Apr: Three ju-jitsu athletes from Arunachal Pradesh, representing India, secured gold medals at the 3rd South Asian Ju-Jitsu Championship-2026, which concluded in Colombo in Sri Lanka on Sunday.

The gold medallists are Langkung Duta Bulang, Langkung Adam, and Byabang Bhupai.

Bulang and Adam won gold medals in newaza and the fighting system in the men’s and the women’s below 62 kg and below 48 kg category, respectively. Bhupai secured the third gold medal in the fighting system in the men’s below 52 kg category.

The trio also won silver medals.

Bulang and Adam won a silver medal each in the fighting system and newaza, respectively, while Bhupai secured silver in newaza.

Dongda Taduk secured a bronze medal in newaza in the men’s below 77 kg category.

Bulang has been training in Delhi for the last three years, funded by the Bulang Welfare Society.

Taduk is a government employee.

They are scheduled to arrive in Arunachal on 14 April.

The Arunachal Ju-Jitsu Association extended its congratulations to the four medal winners.