AALO, 12 Apr: Protesters here in West Siang district burnt the effigy of Daksen Riram amid growing demand for swift justice for Yapi Potom, who was allegedly murdered by Riram.

On Sunday, members of over 45 organisations and associations organised a peaceful candlelight march in Aalo town, demanding capital punishment for the accused.

They demanded that the accused be tried at a fast-track court to ensure swift delivery of justice. They said a memorandum in this regard would be submitted to the appropriate authorities.

Potom, a junior school teacher, was murdered on 7 April.

The gathering also urged the government to extend support and educational facilities for the two orphaned children of late Potom to ensure their wellbeing and future security.

The West Siang unit of the Arunachal Teachers Association, GWS West Siang unit, GLBK CEC, All Ato Paktu Ao Welfare Society, Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Association, Nari Awaz West Siang unit, All Kombo Welfare and Development Society, Galo Artiste Forum, and Lobom Welfare Society were some of the organisations/associations that participated in the peaceful march. (DIPR)