IGNOU term-end exam

ITANAGAR, May 30: The term-end examination for June, 2019, of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is scheduled to start on 1 June and conclude on 29 June.

Hall tickets (examination intimation slips) have been issued to eligible students who had applied for appearing in the exam, the IGNOU’s regional centre here informed. Hall tickets are also available on the IGNOU’s website, www.ignou.ac.in.