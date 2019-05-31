APLS to celebrate Lummer Dai’s birth anniversary

ITANAGAR, May 30: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) will celebrate the 79th birth anniversary of the state’s literary icon, Lummer Dai, in a function at JN State Museum here on 1 June.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein will confer the Lummer Dai Literary Award-2019 on Tagang Taki, one of the pioneers in the literary field in Arunachal, to mark the occasion.