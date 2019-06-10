Bureaucratic reshuffle effected, Vikram Singh Malik new capital DC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Jun 9: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle carried out by the state government, AK Singh has been made the new principal secretary for home, political, and border affairs. Singh will replace Ashish Chandra, who will take charge as the principal secretary for finance, planning & investment, including the post of the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board and the Puroik Welfare Board.

The reshuffle notification was issued on Friday by Chief Secretary Satya Gopal.

Health & Family Welfare Secretary Juhi Mukherjee has been entrusted with the additional charge of personnel, administrative reforms & training. Longding Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh Malik has been posted as the new deputy commissioner of the capital complex, replacing Himanshu Gupta, who will now be the planning secretary.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Roing in Lower Dibang Valley district, Cheshta Yadav, has been promoted as the Longding DC, while Anirudh Saran Singh will now take on the additional charges of tax & excise commissioner and secretary, apart from the portfolios of industries secretary and T&E special secretary he is currently holding.