Govt to open schools for children with special needs

[Bengia Ajum]

ITANAGAR, 10 Jul: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh is planning to open five schools for children with special needs.

Although the planning is still in its early stages, Education Minister PD Sona, who is championing this initiative, is hopeful of obtaining Cabinet approval soon.

Speaking to this newspaper, Sona said that the Education Department is working on the logistics. “Right now, it’s just in the planning stage. To begin with, we will establish five such schools in the state. After conducting proper groundwork and research, we will decide in which districts to establish them,” he said.

He added that the department would seek formal Cabinet approval once the groundwork is completed.

“I have seen many parents of children with special needs struggling to provide them with proper upbringing and education,” Sona lamented. “Therefore, we will expedite the groundwork and push for Cabinet approval as soon as possible.”

The minister’s announcement has given hope to parents and children with special needs, who have long struggled to access basic education in the state. One parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said, “This is a very good initiative. We face a lot of difficulties due to the lack of schools for such children in the state. I hope the Education Department speeds up the process. Qualified teachers should be selected through a proper exam conducted by the public service commission.”

Although a few private institutions in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) provide education for children with special needs, they are not sufficient. Kaman Pertin, who runs K Blooming Special School, a school for such children in Naharlagun, welcomed the government’s initiative. “I am very happy to see this step forward. There are not enough such schools in the state. In our school, we strive to be as inclusive as possible, and we are currently admitting children with global developmental disorders, Down syndrome, and specific learning disabilities,” she said.

However, Pertin said the government will have to work hard to turn this plan into reality. She emphasized the need for clarity regarding the types of special schools that will be established.

“Different children have different needs; some have vision or hearing impairments, neuro developmental disorders, physical disabilities, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, etc,” she said.

She also highlighted the critical importance of teacher selection: “The student-teacher ratio cannot be the same as in regular schools. One teacher is needed for at least every five students in such schools. Having a degree alone won’t suffice, and teachers must have practical experience. Occupational therapists and behavioural therapists will also be necessary. Opening schools alone won’t help children with special needs unless all these aspects are addressed.”

She further called for large-scale awareness campaigns to educate parents and the public: “Often parents insist on sending their children to regular schools, even when it’s clear they need special education. Parents need to be aware and accept that their child may have needs that require special attention,” added Pertin.