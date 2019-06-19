GoAP discontinues services of chairpersons of govt orgs

ITANAGAR, Jun 18: The state government has discontinued the services of chairmen and vice chairmen of various government boards, corporations, councils, and such.

Chief Secretary Satya Gopal issued an order on 12 June, discontinuing the services of 11 such chairmen and vice chairmen.

Those whose services have been discontinued are: BC Tok (chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Medicinal Plant Board), Doni Nich (vice chairman of the Sports Authority of Arunachal), Yura Tagung (chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Bamboo Resource Development Agency or APBRDA), Tapak Lendo (vice chairman of the APBRDA), Bengia Hemanta (chairman of the Arunachal State Cooperative Union), Ramjo Pordung (chairman of the State Level Monitoring & Vigilance Committee), Toko Anil (chairman of Resource Mobilization and Programme Implementation), Talo Mugli (chairman of the Arunachal Forest Corporation), Nabam Atum (chairman of Indigenous Affairs), Kuru Tai (vice chairman of Indigenous Affairs), and Bamang Mangha (chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Council of Science & Technology).