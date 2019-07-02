‘J&J baby shampoo does not contain formaldehyde’

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) baby shampoo does not contain chemical formaldehyde, retests carried out by the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) in Kolkata have confirmed.

The laboratory conducted tests on two different lots of the baby shampoo after the company challenged a finding of the Rajasthan Drugs Control Organisation (RDCO) that had claimed to have found formaldehyde in the samples of two batches (BB58177 and BB58204) of the shampoo.

The RDCO on its website posted the results of the tests done by the CDL, which stated that “the sample does not contain formaldehyde.”

“We are pleased with the conclusion of the Rajasthan FDA, which confirms that Johnson’s baby shampoo does not contain formaldehyde,” said the company’s spokesperson in a press statement.