AAPSU discusses SLP on citizenship to refugees

ITANAGAR, Jul 1: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Monday held discussions on the ongoing special leave petition (SLP) filed by the union against the granting of citizenship to Chakma and Hajong refugees, and deletion of refugees’ names from the electoral rolls in Arunachal.

The union’s legal advisors, advocates Nabam Jallow and Marto Kato, informed that since the last hearing in March 2018, “no much headway has been made,” adding that “it is partly due to non-serious attitude of the state government who are one of the respondents in the matter in pursuing the case.”

The AAPSU leaders said they would apprise the state government that “any negligence on part of the state government may give rise to situation akin to the ex-parte judgment pronounced on 17 September, 2015, wherein the non-serious attitude of the then state government on the vexed issue of Chakma-Hajong, the apex court gave directive for conferment of citizenship to refugees.”

While the union welcomed the news of the acceptance of the SLP in the Supreme Court, it said “the matter is still a long way away from a logical conclusion,” and requested the state government to take up the matter seriously.