Gov advocates for eco self-sufficiency of state

ITANAGAR, Jul 4: Governor BD Mishra advised Chief Minister Pema Khandu to ‘further strengthen the endeavour of the state government’ towards enhancing the economic self-sufficiency of the state.

The governor said this when the CM called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan, here on Thursday.

While appreciating the effort of the chief minister for his administrative orientation, “where in the state government is pro-people and intended to benefit the last person in the queue,” the governor said, “proper monitoring, committed approach and result oriented action of the policy on the ground will make the difference.”

The chief minister also briefed the governor about the ongoing and projected socio-economic initiatives of the state government. He also shared the experiences of the newly elected legislators in the recent training programme on ‘participation in and functioning of the legislative assembly’ at Mumbai. (PRO to Governor)