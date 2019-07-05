Govt Law College to begin classes from August

JOTE, Jul 4: The Bar Council of India, New Delhi has accorded approval for starting of legal education in the Government Law College, Jote with an annual intake of 120 students.

Affiliated to the Rajiv Gandhi University, Doimukh, the law college’s academic classes will tentatively commence in the month of August 2019, informed the office of the Director of Higher and Technical Education (H&TE) on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Director of H&TE, Dr Tayek Talom had an interactive session with the 18 newly appointed assistant professors and a librarian of the Government Law College, Jote.

He advised them to work towards producing quality human resources in the field of legal education, while also advising them to maintain punctuality and to work with dedication for the proper growth of legal education in the state.

Admission to the college shall be made on the basis of merit in the entrance test scheduled to be conducted on 23rd July, 2019, the director’s office added.