Union seeks eviction drive

ITANAGAR, Jul 5: All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) has called for continuation of eviction drive of RoW of 30/40 mtrs for early and immediate completion of Tran Arunachal Highway from Chandranagar to Papu Nallah.

A memorandum was submitted to the chief minister regarding this.

There is widespread discontentment among the masses regarding the pathetic conditions of the roads connecting the twin capital townships and widespread traffic problems, the union said.