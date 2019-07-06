Van Mahotsav celebration: Org sets to plant 5000 trees

NARI-SEREN, Jul 5: The Simen Dobu Forest Plantation Welfare Society (SDFPWS) embarked on a major plantation drive during July as part of the Van Mahotsav celebration.

“We set a target of planting 5000 shade trees in various places in Lower Siang and East Siang extending upto Simen Chapori area along Assam-Arunachal boundary,” said SDFPWS president Takir Kakki during the launch of the month-long tree plantation programme here in Lower Siang district on Friday.

Van Mahotsava is an annual tree planting festival in the month of July, during which people plant trees on the roadside, in homes, offices, schools and colleges premises.

Awareness campaigns are also held at various levels to encourage the people on afforestation activities.

Kakki, a former ZPM, said his organization has taken up the drive on the bank of Simen River with help of Mising Autonomous Council, other elected leaders of the area, to control soil erosion.

Highlighting the role of the trees in maintaining ecological balance, Nari Range Forest Officer Omang Moyong urged the people to plant more and more trees.

He informed that the Forest Department is making saplings available to all for plantation.

On the occasion, 200 saplings of different verities were planted in and around the GHSS, Nari, various office premises and in the roadside.

School principal Kennik Modi Sora, vice principal Babom Sora, the society’s general secretary Komjum Riba spoke on the importance and need of plantation to increase the green cover.

The Van Mahotsav was also celebrated at Khonsa in Tirap district by the Forest Department in collaboration with Care Me Home Welfare Society here.

ADC Jalash Pertin, who led the plantation drive organized to mark the occasion, urged the people of the district to adopt horticulture and agro-based cash crops cultivation instead of traditional shifting or Jhoom cultivation system.

Khonsa DFO Bitem Darang sought cooperation from all to prevent de-forestation activities, such as tree felling, jungle clearance and burning of deep jungles to protect the greeneries.

He also advocated ban on electric fishing and using chemicals like bleaching powder in the all stream and rivers.

Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Bangsia also spoke.