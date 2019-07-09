This govt has people’s support because of performance: CM

ITANAGAR, Jul 8: In the afternoon session of the state assembly on Monday, participating in the motion of thanks on the address of the governor, which was moved by Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said the people have overwhelmingly supported this government because of its performance.

Seeking everyone’s support, Khandu said his government is committed to bring a change in the society and ensure its all-round development.

“All sectors, be it education, health, agriculture, communication, law and order, tourism, etc, are being taken care of, which is reflected in the budget speech by the DCM and Finance Minister Chowna Mein,” Khandu said.

Describing Arunachal as a state full of challenges due to its diverse climate, topography and different tribes, the CM said the solution to the challenges lay in the resources the state has.

“We have immense natural potentials which have to be converted into revenues. We have to make up our mind and be determined to deliver good governance. Honesty, integrity and transparency, with zero tolerance of corruption, will reform the system and transform the society,” he said.

Khandu further said the APPSC and the APSSB “are for recruiting genuine, deserving candidates.” He said various suggestions placed by the members have been recorded and the government would consider them in right earnest.

The CM also informed that steps are being taken to improve law and order in the state. Replying to a question by Ninong Ering regarding the Ojing Taying murder case, the CM said the case “is being investigated seriously after being returned by the CBI,” and expressed hope that “some positive result will emerge soon.”

Various steps for improving the work culture are also being implemented, he said, adding that “the elected members should lead by example. Right to services should be implemented in right earnest.”

Khandu also requested all to work out a mechanism to do away with the influence of money culture in elections. “All should make up their will to change and reform the society and the state,” he said.

Nyamar Karbak, Lombo Tayeng, Jambey Tashi, Lokam Tassar, Ninong Ering, Tanya Soki, Kento Rina, Tage Taki, Nabam Tuki, Nyato Rigia, Mutchu Mithi, Tarin Dakpe, Wanglin Lowangdong, Karlo Nikyor, Jike Toko, and Phosum Kinhum participated in the discussion on the motion of thanks on the governor’s address, and offered suggestions.

The house passed the motion, a copy of which will be sent to the governor. (DIPR)