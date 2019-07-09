GHSS Roing wins dist level U-17 Subroto Cup

ROING, Jul 8: GHSS Roing emerged the winners in both the girls’ and the boys’ categories of the district level U-17 Subroto Cup Football Tournament-2019 in the finals held here in Lower Dibang Valley district on 5 July.

The boys’ team of GHSS Roing beat GSS Mayu by 3-0, while the girls’ team of GHSS Roing defeated GHSS Dambuk by 1-0.

Later, addressing the students, ADC Tapik Pertin encouraged them to be disciplined and cultivate endurance, tolerance and sportsmanship.

The ADC also offered wishes to the district champions for their participation in the state level tournament to be held at Itanagar from 17 July. (DIPRO)