Blood samples of JE +ve persons sent for confirmation tests

Health dept gears up to prevent spread of JE

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Jul 17: The blood samples of those people, who have been tested positive for Japanese encephalitis (JE) at the District Priority Laboratory (DPL) in the Bakin Pertin Memorial General Hospital here in East Siang district, have been sent to ICMR’s regional centre in Assam’s Dibrugarh district for confirmation test, said East Siang DMO Dr Kaling Dai.

Dr Dai said, more than 20 persons have so far tested positive for JE during the serological test conducted at the DPL here.

“However, to confirm JE, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is a must,” he said, adding that the test results of the samples sent to the ICMR’s laboratory are still awaited.

Director of Health Services Dr M Lego on Tuesday said at least 20 JE cases have so far been detected in East Siang alone.

Meanwhile, the state health department has geared up to prevent the spread of JE in the state.

Besides carrying out massive source reduction activities, the authorities in several districts have banned import of pigs, piglets and ducks from the neighbouring state as a preventive measure.

The ban has been imposed in East Siang, Upper Subansiri, Tirap and Papum Pare district.

“The department, with the help of the people, has been carrying out source reduction activities in order to destroy probable mosquito breeding sites, besides fogging drives and DDT spraying in all vulnerable locations,” Dr Dai said.

The Health department has also issued advisories, appealing to the people to sleep under mosquito nets, use mosquito repellents, destroy mosquito breeding sites, keep pigs away from dwelling houses and avoid eating pork until the situation improves.

Meanwhile, a Rapid Response Team of the Health department was due to reach Pasighat on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation.

The team will study the reported JE cases and its vulnerability in the district and suggest necessary control measures accordingly, informed East Siang district Health Services Joint Director Dr M Rainya.