State govt signs MoU with NGOs to improve school education

ITANAGAR, Jul 17: The state’s Education department has signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with the Sri Aurobindo Society, a not-for-profit organisation and the NGO, Lend-a-Hand India, to bring improvement in the school education system of the Arunachal Pradesh.

The NGOs will be working in partnership with the state government in the education sector without giving any financial burden to the state government with zero investment and innovative initiatives.

The MoU with Sri Aurobindo Society was signed by the Deputy State Project Director of Samagra Shiksha/ ISSE, Nangram Pingkap on behalf of the state government and Head Operation Rupantar, Mayank Agarwal signed the MoU on behalf of the NGO in the office of Education Minister Taba Tedir in presence of education secretary, Dr Madhu Rani Teotia at the civil secretariat here recently.

The MoU with Sri Aurobindo Society is for undertaking various educational programmes, such as Zero Investment Innovation for Education Initiatives (ZIIEI) and Project Inclusion (Comprehensive Mental Health Education).

The main components of the ZIIEI will be training block and field level education officers, principals and teachers on ZIIEI ideas for implementation.

The MoU with the Lend -a- Hand India aims to provide project management support for quality implementation of the centrally sponsored scheme of ‘vocationalisation of schools in government higher secondary schools.’

The Education department also signed MoU with the UNISED for setting up science clubs in 100 elementary level schools of the state “to make science and mathematics subjects more interesting in the school education system by using available technology,” an official release said.