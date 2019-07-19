Accused in stabbing case arrested

[Staff Reporter]

ITANAGAR, Jul 18: The police in East Kameng HQ Seppa have arrested Tapung Waii, who is accused of having gone on a stabbing spree recently and killing a youth, Sunday Singhi, in the process.

“Waii was arrested from the jungle near Boso Colony (in Seppa) on Thursday afternoon,” informed East Kameng SP Vikas Kumar.

The accused allegedly stabbed Singhi to death on the evening of 14 July, and grievously injured two others, before absconding.

A case (No 62/19 U/S 302/326, IPC) had been registered at the Seppa police station in this regard.

Waii is currently in police custody, and will be produced before the chief judicial magistrate.