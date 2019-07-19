Dibang Valley without electricity for 6 days

ANINI, Jul 18: Dibang Valley district has been reeling under the absence of electricity for six days now, owing to siltation in the hydel stations.

Reportedly, there is complete absence of basic requirements such as electricity, water supply, road connectivity, and such, due to incessant rains for the past 14 days, followed by massive landslides at various points between Anini and Lower Dibang Valley HQ Roing.

“The citizens are crying for want of essential services because the lifeline has been cut off completely and restoration of roads will take its own time, depending on the deployment of adequate logistics,” the DIPRO reported.