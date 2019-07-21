Former Delhi CM Shiela Dikshit passes away

NEW DELHI/ITANAGAR, Jul 20: Senior Congress leader and three-time former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit passed away on Saturday afternoon at a private hospital in New Delhi. She was 81.

Dikshit breathed her last at 3.55 pm at Fortis Escorts hospital.

She was the president of the Delhi Congress. She served as Delhi’s chief minister for 15 years (from 1998 to 2013), and also served as the governor of Kerala. Dikshit became an MP for the first time from the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh in 1984. She was also a close associate of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, and was a minister in his cabinet.

Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona has deeply mourned Dikshit’s sudden demise.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news about the passing away of Sheila Dikshitji. My heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones,” Sona said in a condolence message.

The speaker prayed to the almighty for eternal peace of her departed soul.