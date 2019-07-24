Dani Kunia GHSS girls to represent state in Subroto Cup

ITANAGAR, Jul 23: Dani Kunia GHSS, Ziro (Lower Subansiri) won the state level Subroto Cup football tournament for U-17 girls and will represent the state at the international level tournament to be held in New Delhi next month.

The school representing Lower Subansiri district defeated Pachin GSS (Capital Complex) 3-1 in the final played at the DNGC playground here on Tuesday.

Tamo Kuniya scored a brace for the winning team in the 11th and the 44th minutes. Toko Yaja netted the second goal in the 42nd minute.

Tadar Marmi scored the lone goal for Pachin GSS in the 30th minute.

The boys’ section of the state level Subroto Cup tournament will be conducted from 25 to 30 July.

Officials from the education department, including Secondary Education Joint Director Marken Kadu, DDSE Tomi Doke, DDSE (Y/S) S Ronrang, Youth Welfare Officer Sokun Singh, and RGU’s Physical Education HoD Anil Milli witnessed the final match.