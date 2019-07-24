DC says will not forward ‘individual-oriented’ schemes

LONGDING, Jul 23: Longding DC Cheshta Yadav has said no “individual-oriented” scheme would be forwarded from her office.

“All the schemes to be proposed by the works departments should pertain to the larger interest of the district and benefit the larger population,” the DC said during a district planning board meeting she chaired here on Tuesday.

She informed that the state government has decided that there will not be any state level development agenda under the CFY and “all the schemes of various departments will be directly included in the budget, in consultation and concurrence with the district planning boards.”

Local MLA Tanpho Wangnow, who also attended the meeting, expressed concern over land encroachment by members of the public, particularly in the parking areas of the town, and asked for all the plots allotted in and around parking areas to be cancelled.

Wangnow also urged the local vendors to vacate the parking areas and shift to the APMC shed.

“It was already decided in a sitting of the general public of Longding, in the presence of public representatives, to not allot land in and around parking lots,” he informed.

The DC assured the MLA and the members of the board that the land allotments would be reexamined and allotment in parking areas, if any, would be cancelled. (DIPRO)