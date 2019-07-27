Dear Editor,

I request the state government under CM Pema Khandu to bring into effect the revised allowances, especially house rent allowance (HRA). The central government has already implemented the revised HRA, ie, 8 percent of basic pay matrix, wef 1 July, 2017. Most of government employees find it difficult to get government accommodations and have to stay in rented houses. Also, the rates of the rent house are soaring day by day, and the delay in implementing the revised HRA is turning the situation from bad to worse.

Every employee under the central government is entitled transport allowance (TA). It is annoying that the move for implementation of TA by the CoSAAP is still under consideration. Most of the departments don’t provide departmental vehicles, and Groups B and C employees have to face the brunt as they have to travel from their residences to their places of duty at their own expense.

Therefore, it is an earnest request to the state government to consider the allowances and bring it into effect for the betterment of every employee.

Sincerely,

Govt employee