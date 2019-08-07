Sisar bridge ready for opening

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Aug 6: Much to the delight of the people of eastern Arunachal, the construction of the Sisar RCC bridge over the Sisiri river, between Aohali and Dambuk, along with other vital bridges along NH 52, is almost complete and ready for opening.

According to a report, the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation has almost completed work on the major bridges along the route, and is making all-out effort to open the road within the third week of this month.

The construction agency conducted a test drive over the newly constructed RCC bridge on Tuesday, and announced that it might be opened after the forthcoming Independence Day celebration.

The Sisiri river flows down from the northern hills in between Aohali (Mebo subdivision) in East Siang district and Dambuk subdivision of Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, and the bridge will link East Siang with LDV.

The highway will facilitate better connectivity in eastern Arunachal as it passes through Roing (LDV), Tezu (Lohit) and Namsai, and links up with the Bhupen Hazarika Setu in Dhola-Sadiya area in Upper Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein had inspected the highway and bridge construction activities in Sisar last year and had asked the construction agency to expedite the works.