4th edition of Mr Arunachal begins in Oct

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: The fourth edition of Mr Arunachal contest will begin in October with zonal auditions in Tawang, Namsai, Ziro and Itanagar, the organisers said.

“The grand finale will be held in November,” informed the event’s organising vice chairman, Tarh Rekam, at a press conference here today.

The event is being conducted by the Mr Arunachal Organisation with the theme ‘Think globally, act locally’, the objective being to promote local talents and aspirants by providing them with a better platform.

“This year’s edition is going to get bigger in terms of scale and outreach,” said Rekam. He said the organising committee is hoping to get a national level pageant organisation’s support in talent management and scouting this year.

The organisation had collaborated with national level organisations in conducting the orientation and screening programmes in Itanagar in the previous two editions too, Rekam said.

“Like every year, 10 days of grooming classes will be conducted to develop the overall personalities of the contestants,” he added.