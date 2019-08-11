Seminar on sustainable development concludes

JOLLANG, Aug 10: The two-day national seminar on ‘Socio-cultural and economic linkages to sustainable development in Northeast India’, organised here by the Don Bosco College (DBC), in collaboration with the NABARD and the ICSSR-NERC, concluded on Saturday.

Thirty-two participants from across the country presented papers during the seminar, and certificates were later distributed to them.

Kohima (Nagaland) DBC assistant professor Viphreseno Yhokha was adjudged the best presenter, and RGU research scholar Passang Norbu was adjudged to have submitted the best research paper.

Among others, NABARD Itanagar AGM Regi Varghese, Industries Deputy Director Golli Angu, and NERIST Dean Prof KN Dewangan were the resource persons.