Cleanliness drives organised

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, Aug 12: Legislators along with members of the public, student unions and NGOs participated in cleanliness drives at different locations in Upper Subansiri district last Saturday.

In Dumporijo, cleanliness drives were conducted in the market area and the hospital premises. Local MLA Rode Bui along with members of the market committee and others participated in it.

In Taliha, the All Taliha Payeng Area Students’ Union conducted cleanliness drives at the higher secondary school in Kodak, and in Taliha town. Local MLA Nyato Rigia also participated in the drive.

The self-help group of the AAPBn Colony and the Bagang Abu Youth Welfare Society conducted a cleanliness drive in Daporijo town. Such activities will continue till Independence Day.