Kumar takes charge as CS, calls on governor

ITANAGAR, Aug 13: IAS officer Naresh Kumar has taken over the charge of the chief secretary (CS) of Arunachal Pradesh, relieving Satya Gopal.

Prior to joining here, Kumar was the chairman of the New Delhi municipal council. He had earlier served in Arunachal as ADC (Naharlagun) and DC (Lower Subansiri).

Following his joining, Kumar called on Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday.

The governor apprised the new CS of the important areas which need immediate attention. He expressed concern particularly over the lack of health and education amenities in far-flung areas of the state. (CSO & Raj Bhavan)