Man arrested for assault, extortion

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, Sep 7: One Ganga Lego, of Jia village in Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district, has been arrested in connection with an armed assault and extortion case.

As per police report, on the night of 1 September a masked person flagged down a pick-up van at Jia and requested the driver, Gore Lama, for a lift.

On reaching Meka, the man asked the driver to stop the van, and when the driver stopped the vehicle, the man took out a dao that he had kept hidden under his clothes, attacked the driver, and snatched Rs 13,000 from him.

On receiving the complaint, LDV SP Sanjay Kumar Sain constituted a team of police, led by Shantipur PS OC, SI SS Jha.

The team rounded up several habitual offenders, and, after days of consistent investigation, Lego was identified as the perpetrator, the SP said, adding that Lego was then arrested from the jungle in Jia after a brief chase.

The accused is a habitual offender with more than six cases of robbery and theft registered against him. Lego was reportedly also on the run, having skipped bail in another case.

“His arrest not only brings a closure to investigation of this case but also brings to justice an escaped convict,” the SP said.