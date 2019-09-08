GoAP urged to seek early approval of road project

PAPU NALLAH, Sep 7: Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso has urged the state government to expedite the process for seeking approval of the Papu Nallah-Banderdewa highway by the Centre, saying the DPR for this stretch of the highway is still lying with the central government.

Talking to media persons on the sideline of the inauguration of the JD (U) party’s office here on Saturday, Kaso, who is also the JD (U)’s legislature party leader, expressed hope that TK Engineering Consortium would fulfill its commitment to complete the ongoing construction of the capital’s highway on time.

Referring to the pathetic condition of the Hollongi-Itanagar and the Papu Nallah-Yupia roads, Kaso said he would request the deputy commissioners of the capital complex and Papum Pare, as well as the highway department, to repair the roads

for the convenience of the commuters.

Earlier, the MLA urged his party’s leaders to shoulder the responsibility to develop the state and the nation, and advised them to work at the grassroots level to help bring needy persons to the mainstream of development.

Kaso also said his party would continue to support the state government for rapid development of the state on all fronts.

Among others, state JD (U) president Ruhi Tagung, the party’s state executive members, workers and MLAs were present on the occasion.