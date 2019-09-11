Buguns celebrate Pham Kho Sowai

Singchung, Sep 10: Pham Kho Sowai, the main festival of the Bugun community of Arunachal, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and traditional fervour at the general ground here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Karma emphasized on preservation of traditional attires “which reflect the identities of different tribal communities of the state,” and said festivals “unite us to

maintain peace and prosperity and happiness among all.”

The celebration’s chief patron and Thrizino MLA Kumsi Sidisow in his address said the huge gathering of people of various tribes and religions joining the celebration “has sent out a positive message,” and urged the people of various communities to maintain peaceful coexistence.

The MLA said such festivals remind the people about the deep-rooted tribal culture and tradition “which need to be preserved for future identity.”

Bomdila MLA Dongru Siongju along with Brigadier Pratap Malik of the 5 Mountain Division also participated in the celebration.

All Bugun Welfare Society chairman Adu Khanam also spoke.

The celebration featured cultural presentations showcasing the rich Bugun tradition.