Sangma reviews post election situation in Arunachal

GUWAHATI, Sep 10: Members of the National People’s Party’s (NPP) Arunachal Pradesh unit, comprising its president Gicho Kabak, MLAs Tapuk Taku, Mutchu Mithi, Tarin Dakpe and Gokar Basar, and other party leaders called on the NPP’s national president, Conrad K Sangma, here in Assam on Monday.

During their meeting, they discussed the post election situation in Arunachal, and matters related

to strengthening the party’s organisation at the grassroots level in the state.

Sangma highlighted the common cause of Northeast India in relation to ethnic and developmental issues, which is the key agenda of the NPP in the NE region. He suggested to the MLAs to be the driving force behind taking the party forward in Arunachal, besides ensuring developmental activities in the state.

Sangma also announced that NPP MLAs would be going on a study tour to London, UK.

Arunachal NPP’s working president Pani Taram, national secretary Paknga Bage, and vice presidents Nima Sangey Saling and Anok Wangsa were also present at the meeting.