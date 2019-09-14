PWD to complete Divn IV bridge before 15 Oct

ITANAGAR, Sep 13: The PWD’s Capital Division A (CDA) here has informed that the department is working towards completing the bridge over Yamaso Nallah, on the way to Division IV, before 15 October.

Earlier, the department had set 30 September as the deadline to complete the work. However, the sudden spell of monsoon has put a brake on the progress of work.

“At present the slab steel work is nearly finishing, and we are working hard to complete the bridge at the earliest,” said PWD CDA EE Tana Nekam Tara.

Though, as per the tender agreement, the date for completion of the bridge is December 2019, the PWD has assured to open the bridge to traffic by 15 October.

On Friday, local MLA Techi Kaso visited the bridge site and assessed its progress.